Brickbat: The Next Sunday Must Have Been Interesting

Bingham County, Idaho, Sheriff Craig Rowland has been charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor exhibition of a gun for pulling a gun on a church youth group. A group of girls, ages 12 to 16, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint was placing "thankful turkeys" on the doors of members of their congregation. This involved writing "thank you" notes shaped like turkeys, taping them on doors of homes, ringing doorbells and running away. Everything went fine until they got to Rowland's door. He grabbed a gun, ran out of his house in his underwear, pulled the driver of their car out by her hair, and pointed a gun at her.