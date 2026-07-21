Brickbat: In-N-Out but Not Thru

Officials in Culver City, California, are considering a permanent ban on new fast-food restaurants with drive-thru lanes. The proposal grew out of opposition to a planned In-N-Out location, with city leaders and some residents saying drive-thrus create more traffic, air pollution from idling cars, and safety problems for pedestrians and cyclists. Supporters say the ban would make the city more walkable and better fit its long-term environmental goals. The restaurant industry argues the plan would hurt businesses, because most fast-food sales come through drive-thrus, and it would be harder for large families, older adults, and people with disabilities to use those restaurants. If approved, the ban would apply only to new drive-thru restaurants.