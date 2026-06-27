L.A. Delays Its $30 Hotel 'Olympic Wage' Until After the Olympics

In May of last year, the Los Angeles City Council voted to raise the minimum wage for hotel workers in the city to $30 an hour by 2028. This represented the culmination of over a decade of hotel-specific minimum wage rises in the city, which have hampered the hotel industry and reduced employment.

But last month, at the last minute, the city council voted to delay the enactment of the $30 wage by two years to 2030, buying a temporary reprieve for the hotel sector. While a delay is better than nothing, the City of Angels—and progressive politicians across the country—should use the experience of L.A.'s hotel wage to revisit their misguided wage policies entirely.

The drama over L.A.'s hotel minimum wage dates back to 2015, when the city enacted a $15.37 minimum wage for the lodging sector. The wage was indexed to inflation, meaning that it steadily increased over time, reaching just over $21 an hour by 2025. For comparison, L.A.'s regular minimum wage was $10.50 in 2016 and stands at $17.87 today, with an increase to $18.42 scheduled to take place on July 1.

The impact of L.A.'s heightened hotel wage has been palpable. Year-over-year employment growth in the hotel industry has declined since 2015, going from 6.2 percent growth in 2014 to 0.2 percent growth in 2024. It fell to -1.7 percent in December 2025, which made for the largest year-over-year decline in a decade. (The industry did experience rapid employment growth from 2021 through 2023, though this was driven by a rebound from the cataclysmic losses across the tourism industry in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Despite this economic reality, L.A.'s city council decided to double down. Last May, the council enacted an even more supersized hotel minimum wage. Dubbed the "Olympic wage"—since it was set to correlate with L.A. hosting the 2028 Olympics—the council voted to increase hotel wages to $30 an hour by 2028.

Business owners in the industry quickly sounded the alarm about the potential effects of such a drastic wage hike, timed to hit hardest right when the city was expecting a massive influx of tourists. A 2023 analysis by Oxford Economics predicted that a $30 hotel wage would lead to job losses of almost 15,000 in Los Angeles' economy.

A January 2026 survey from the American Hotel and Lodging Association found that 88 percent of Los Angeles hotels had undergone layoffs or cut hours for staff during the prior year—which coincides with the city council officially approving the new wage hike in May 2025. This suggests that hotel owners were already taking steps to reduce labor costs ahead of the planned wage increases.

One prominent hotel owner, whose company began looking to exit the L.A. hotel scene, noted that it was difficult to find any willing buyers of hotel property due to the city's aggressive minimum wage stance. Another owner reported increasing the use of AI—via robotic cleaning and AI-based customer relations—to offset looming labor costs.

Given these impacts, the hotel and tourism industry decided to fight fire with fire. A broad array of trade associations and travel businesses—from the Asian American Hotel Owners Association to Delta Airlines—managed to qualify a ballot measure for the November 2026 election to repeal L.A.'s gross receipts tax. That would cost L.A. over $800 million annually, thereby triggering a fiscal crisis for the city.

"Thousands of layoffs would be required, said Matthew Szabo, L.A.'s city administrative officer, at a May city council meeting. "The city would be forced to implement austerity measures far worse than seen during the Great Recession or the COVID-19 pandemic." Szabo went on to predict the layoff of around 2,000 police officers, which would put L.A.'s preparation for the Olympic games "in severe jeopardy."

The backers of the ballot measure offered to withdraw it, however, if the city council agreed to delay the hotel wage hike. In the face of this potentially catastrophic threat, the city council stood down. Last month, it voted to delay the Olympic wage to 2030, sparing the hotel industry for a couple more years. (It will still operate as a phased-in increase with graduated annual hikes.)

But while the issue has been temporarily quelled in L.A., it's clear that the concept of high hotel-specific minimum wages is only spreading. A host of other California cities have followed L.A.'s lead, with Santa Monica, Long Beach, and San Diego enacting their own hotel wages. A similar proposal was considered but ultimately rejected in Anaheim.

And it isn't just California. New York City is currently considering a citywide $30 minimum wage, while UNITE HERE Local 11, a prominent local labor union that supported L.A.'s Olympic wage for hotels, has pushed to extend the $30 wage to all workers in the city.

Rather than continuing to double down on clearly harmful wage hikes, L.A.—and progressives writ large—should use the experience of the Olympic wage to reconsider their push for $30 altogether.