Brickbat: Flag Football

A new bill in Minnesota, proposed by eight Democratic lawmakers, would cut state funding by 10 percent to any city or county that flies the old state flag instead of the new one adopted in 2024. The idea comes from state Rep. Mike Freiberg (D–Golden Valley), who is upset that some cities are still using the old design and turning the flag change into a "culture war." He says the old flag, which depicted a farmer and an Indian on a horse, was "not only kind of boring but also kind of racist." Several cities, including Inver Grove Heights, Elk River, and Champlin, have voted to keep flying the old flag. House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R–Cold Spring) calls the bill ridiculous and says it is "dead on arrival," arguing it would unfairly punish local services like police and fire departments while ignoring real problems facing Minnesotans.