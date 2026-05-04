Brickbat: No File Sharing

New York's proposed state budget includes provisions requiring all 3D printers sold in the state to use software that blocks users from printing gun parts or firearms. The proposed law would make it a felony to share or even possess certain digital files used to print guns to anyone not licensed as a gunsmith at the state and federal level. Supporters argue these rules are needed to stop the spread of untraceable "ghost guns" and improve public safety. But critics say the policy would do little to stop criminals while punishing people like researchers, journalists, and hobbyists who are not doing anything illegal.