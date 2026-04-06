Brickbat: Must Report

A recent investigation by the California Attorney General found that the El Monte Union High School District systematically failed to protect its students by ignoring and burying reports of sexual abuse by staff members for years. The inquiry, sparked by media reports and survivor testimony, revealed that district officials consistently mishandled up to 113 complaints of sexual harassment and assault. To resolve the investigation, the district agreed to a settlement that would place it under state control for at least four years and require major reforms, including a new centralized system for tracking misconduct and the appointment of an independent coordinator to oversee future complaints.