Pam Bondi's Loyalty to Trump Wasn't Enough To Save Her Job

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is replacing Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general.

"Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year," he wrote on Truth Social. He added that she would "be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future," and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would take over as acting attorney general.

Despite Trump's kind words and assurance that "we love Pam," Bondi has been fired, as news outlets reported was imminent.

Bondi ultimately became the face of a persistent scandal about the government's files on deceased financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and though she was one of Trump's most vocal supporters, it wasn't enough to keep her job.

As the nation's highest law enforcement officer, Bondi was a vociferous booster of Trump's agenda. During a televised Cabinet meeting in May 2025, Bondi sang the president's praises to the cameras, bragging that in just his first few weeks back in office, Department of Justice (DOJ) seizures of illicit fentanyl had "saved…258 million lives."

The claim was ludicrous, seemingly assuming all seized fentanyl would otherwise have been divided equally among 258 million people with no opioid tolerance, who would each take the entire dose at once. But it served the purpose of fulsomely defending her boss and pursuing his priorities, which Bondi did throughout her tenure in office.

While nobody would ever confuse government attorneys with saints, Bondi's DOJ gained a reputation for pursuing Trump's personal grievances above all else.

With Bondi at the helm, DOJ attorneys pursued indictments against Trump's enemies, and those who didn't were quickly replaced with less qualified toadies. When Trump tried to circumvent federal law that kept him from installing U.S. attorneys in a long-term capacity without Senate confirmation, Bondi went along, firing the legal replacements so Trump could reappoint his picks.

That level of disdain apparently carried over into the courtroom. "The arguments that are being made…by the Department of Justice attorneys under Pam Bondi are contemptuous," former 4th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge J. Michael Luttig said in October. "Not just of the Constitution and the rule of law, but contemptuous of the federal courts, and even, if not especially, contemptuous of the individual judges that are hearing the cases."

Former U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Gertner added, "It's not just an issue of the arguments they're making. They're lying. They are misrepresenting things."

But ultimately, it was Epstein that Bondi's career apparently couldn't survive.

Epstein died in custody in 2019, and conspiracy theories have persisted ever since. On the campaign trail, Trump suggested he would release federal documents on Epstein's case, including a long-rumored client list.

In February 2025, when Fox News asked about releasing "the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients," Bondi replied, "It's sitting on my desk right now to review." The DOJ later walked back Bondi's comments in July when it announced there was no Epstein "client list."

"She was saying the entirety of all of the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes," not a particular client list, explained White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Bondi couldn't escape that unforced error. In subsequent congressional hearings, both Democrats and Republicans excoriated her for her apparent lack of transparency, and Bondi never quite came up with an acceptable answer. Testifying before the House in February, she tried to deflect from Democrats' questions about the Epstein files by, perplexingly, pointing to the stock market.

"The Dow is over 50,000 right now" and the Nasdaq is "smashing records," she said. "That's what we should be talking about."

Ultimately, this was not enough for her to keep her job. "Trump had grown 'more and more frustrated' with Bondi, one person familiar with White House deliberations said, adding that while he likes her as a person, he doesn't think she 'executed on his vision' in the way that he wanted," reported NBC News. "Since the Jeffrey Epstein files saga, Bondi had struggled to regain her footing with the president and deliver wins."