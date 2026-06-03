Brickbat: Bad Memory

Officials in Macon–Bibb County, Georgia, have dropped their case against 95-year-old Paula East after realizing they had approved her vinyl windows more than 20 years ago. East lives in a historic row house from 1860, and a neighbor complained that her windows were inauthentic to the style and hurt neighborhood resale value. A design review board had sided with East, saying she didn't have to replace her windows, but the county zoning commission voted in May to overrule that decision, threatening East with fines or jail time if she didn't install compliant windows within 60 days. The commission chair claimed East "defied" the zoning rules and "knew what she was doing" by installing the windows. After East's granddaughter and others fought the case, planners found a certificate showing they had approved the current windows in 2002. After realizing their mistake, the commissioners closed the case.