Brickbat: Hard Time

In New York, former Mid-State Corrections Officer Brandon Montanari admitted he and two colleagues kicked and punched an inmate in a hallway at the prison in April 2023, and they later tried to lie about it during the investigation. Montanari pleaded guilty to violating the inmate's rights under color of law, and his attorney requested a sentence of only probation. But a federal judge sentenced him to 37 months in federal prison, the maximum recommended by the sentencing guidelines, because she felt Montanari had not accepted responsibility. The other officers, Michael Williams and Rohail Khan, have also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in September.