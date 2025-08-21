Trump's campaign promises, coming to fruition: "Until June, deportations had lagged behind immigration arrests and detentions," reports The New York Times. "By the first week of August, deportations reached nearly 1,500 people per day, according to the latest data, a pace not seen since the Obama administration."

So far during President Donald Trump's second term, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported 180,000 people. The administration aims for 1 million this year, but if current numbers hold, it'll be closer to 400,000. Stephen Miller, the ardent immigration restrictionist who has Trump's ear, said on Fox News in late May that ICE would set a goal of a "minimum" of 3,000 arrests a day—far more than what it's currently logging. But that's beside the point: The administration seems interested in aggressive benchmarks and willing to use whatever tactics to get there, including compromising on apprehending the largest threats and instead going after people who've simply overstayed (a civil offense, not a criminal one).

In fact, it's looking very possible that the numbers will be juiced in order for these goals to be met, since the Trump administration enjoys its bragging rights. "The Department of Homeland Security says the total number of deportations so far under Mr. Trump is much higher—at 332,000. That figure includes people who are turned around or quickly deported at U.S. borders by Customs and Border Protection," per the Times. There's a fair bit of space between 180,000 and 332,000; expect more creative accounting as enforcement actions heat up further.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is pushing for ICE to simply buy its own planes. "ICE uses charter planes to deport immigrants and has done so for years. The agency has typically chartered eight to 14 planes at a time for deportation flights, according to Jason Houser, who served as ICE chief of staff from 2022 to 2023. He said that allowed the Biden administration to deport roughly 15,000 immigrants per month on charter flights," reports NBC News. To double these numbers, Houser says, you'd need to purchase about 30 planes, at $80–400 million a pop; so purchasing 30 passenger planes could cost anywhere from $2.4 billion to $12 billion. It's estimated that ICE had chartered a little more than 1,000 flights by the end of July, at $100,000 to $200,000 per flight.

Case in point: Angel Rodrigo Minguela Palacios, a strawberry delivery guy who had overstayed a tourist visa to escape his native Coahuila, a state in northern Mexico where he'd been the victim of stabbings and kidnappings, had been working for the same company for eight years and raising three kids with his girlfriend of eight years when Border Patrol nabbed him, reports The Los Angeles Times. He had been dropping off strawberries in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo, outside of where California Gov. Gavin Newsom was holding an event—and where Border Patrol has lately taken to assembling.

Border Patrol detained him and threw him in the "B-18" federal detention center in downtown L.A., where he's been since.

"When asked last week whether the person arrested outside the news conference had a criminal record, a Homeland Security spokesperson said the agency would share a criminal rap sheet when it was available," reports the L.A. Times. "After four follow-up emails from a reporter, [Spokeswoman Tricia] McLaughlin on Saturday said agents had arrested 'two illegal aliens' in the vicinity of Newsom's news conference—including 'an alleged Tren de Aragua gang member and narcotics trafficker.'" Reporters asked for clarification as to whether that describes one person or two; then, "when presented with Minguela's biographical information Monday, the department said he had been arrested because he overstayed his visa—a civil, not criminal, offense."

It appears Minguela has no criminal record, and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The kicker: When Minguela handed one of the agents arresting him a "Know Your Rights" card he keeps in his wallet, the agent reportedly said, "This is of no use to me."

Scenes from New York: Wild. But I do believe it.

"outlets like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and New Republic tend to have higher shares of graduates from elite schools than Fortune 500 CEOs, the US Congress, or federal judges. They have shares of elite school graduates comparable to the Forbes Billionaires list." pic.twitter.com/B4O3HvCQYh — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) August 19, 2025

QUICK HITS

"SpaceX's impressive track record, including the construction of the Starlink satellite-internet network and its innovation on reusable rocket technology, has had a deep impact on the space industry and US space policy. It has also made SpaceX among the most highly valued private companies in the world," reports Bloomberg. But now, Starship—the first fully reusable orbital rocket, which Elon Musk says will be able to bring humans to Mars—is plagued by issues, which Musk is attempting to solve by shuffling around engineering talent internally. "To make Starship work, SpaceX is betting that it can draw resources away from its core rocket program at a time when the company faces weak competition. Some planned launches of SpaceX's Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rockets would potentially be pushed from the end of this year to early 2026 because of the surge of Falcon engineers working on Starship, the people familiar with the company's planning said."

"Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard began a fresh strike Tuesday against national security officials whom President Donald Trump deems political enemies, announcing she had revoked the clearances of 37 people, including several currently serving U.S. intelligence officials," reports The Washington Post. Many of the officials who had their clearances revoked were involved in the 2016 Russian interference investigations and the Trump impeachment.

Really useful chart to help you make sense of how tariffs will raise prices:

Useful chart projecting how major goods categories will face sustained price increases due to rising US tariffs. Lotta manufacturing inputs in here: pic.twitter.com/7I8IPqSqDT — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) August 20, 2025

Relatedly: "Automakers can't eat the cost of tariffs forever, and September is a convenient time to adjust prices, as the 2026 models begin arriving in showrooms," reports Axios. Interestingly, "if companies try to offset tariffs on imported cars with higher prices, they'll need to make adjustments across their portfolio to maintain reasonable gaps between vehicle segments. [General Motors'] entry-level Chevrolet Trax, for example, is imported from South Korea, now subject to a 15% tariff. But if it raised the price of the Trax, it might end up costing about the same as a Chevy Equinox, currently made in Mexico but moving to the U.S. in 2027." Industrywide, forecasters predict a roughly 6 percent increase in prices next year, best-case scenario.

Breaking the law:

An Israeli dance prof is suing UC Berekley for allegedly discriminating against her on the basis of her nationality. Having taught at the dance department before, she was encouraged in the summer 2023 to apply for renewal. This is what the chair said a few months later. pic.twitter.com/1VitPEGnc8 — Jeffrey Sachs (@JeffreyASachs) August 20, 2025