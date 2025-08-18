Brickbat: Social Media Monitors
The United Kingdom is establishing an elite National Internet Intelligence Investigations team to monitor social media for posts against migrants and early signs of civil unrest, operating from the National Police Coordination Centre in Westminster with officers from across England and Wales. Critics claim the initiative infringes on free speech and prioritizes surveillance over policing. "Labour have stopped pretending to fix Britain and started trying to mute it," said Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp.