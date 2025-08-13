Brickbat: Big Brother Isn't Watching

Kela Stanford, a contract worker for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, was charged with a felony after 3-year-old Ke'Torrius Starkes Jr. died in her hot car. Stanford had taken Starkes on a supervised visit with his father, but she did not return him to day care. Instead, she ran personal errands, including to a restaurant and a tobacco shop, before leaving him in the car outside her home, on a day when temperatures reached the high 90s. He remained there for five hours, until the day care center called her to ask where he was, by which point Starkes was dead.