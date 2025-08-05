Brickbat: Slow Down, Say Cheese

Authorities are deploying new "ultra" two-way speed cameras across the United Kingdom, capable of peering inside vehicles to detect offenses beyond speeding, such as using cellphones or not wearing seat belts. These advanced cameras use video and a virtual grid to monitor traffic in both directions and enforce multiple violations, like running red lights, without the need for road markings or visible flashes. Supporters say the cameras will improve traffic safety, but critics say they will grow the U.K.'s surveillance state.