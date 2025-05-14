Brickbat: Getting Hosed

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) suspended three top officers of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City (UFLAC), the city fire department's labor union, after an audit revealed $800,000 in undocumented credit card spending. The union's president, Freddy Escobar, was implicated, as were former Secretary Adam Walker and former Treasurer Domingo Albarran Jr. The audit found Escobar alone made 1,957 transactions totaling $311,498 from July 2018 to November 2024, with over 70 percent lacking receipts. Walker and Albarran had over $530,000 in transactions without documentation, and Walker faced additional scrutiny for transferring $83,414 from a union charity to his personal accounts. The IAFF placed UFLAC under conservatorship to restore financial oversight.