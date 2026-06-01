Brickbat: Who's Laughing Now?

Police in Ohio arrested Waterford High School teacher Matthew Warden on two charges of assault for allegedly punching one student in the jaw and trying to punch another during gym class. According to court documents, Warden told the students they were "pissing him off" and instructed them to "stick out their chins" before throwing punches. He missed one student but made contact with the other, reportedly leaving him with a red mark and jaw pain. Investigators said Warden confirmed that the incident happened but claimed he was "only joking around" with the students. School officials say the district is still investigating.