Brickbat: Locked in Here With Me

A federal jury has found Ivory Cousins guilty of three counts of depriving an inmate of his civil rights under color of law and one count of filing a false incident report. Cousins worked at Philadelphia's Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. Cousins failed to get medical help for an inmate assaulted by other inmates, used pepper spray on him without reason, and helped another inmate steal from the victim's cell. She also lied in her report, falsely claiming the inmate was combative and had a weapon. Cousins faces up to 41 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for August.