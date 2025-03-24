Brickbat: Sic Behavior

Sacramento County officials have agreed to pay $755,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by Salvador Garcia Jr., who was severely injured by a sheriff's office canine in September 2022. Garcia was riding his bike when Deputy Dylan Black stopped him, suspecting him of breaking his ex-girlfriend's window earlier that day. According to the lawsuit, Black ordered the dog to attack Garcia, and the dog bit his arm so badly that it tore muscles and tendons, requiring multiple surgeries and leaving permanent damage. The lawsuit says Garcia wasn't resisting when the deputy set the dog on him and that deputies allowed the dog to continue biting Garcia as they handcuffed him.