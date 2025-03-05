Brickbat: Evil Twin

James Caban, the twin brother of then-New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban, impersonated his brother to trick police into going easy on nightclubs and bars that paid protection money, according to a federal complaint. James Caban reportedly used his brother's name at the 34th Precinct in Washington Heights to stop raids on businesses breaking the law. The complaint alleges the precinct commander, Inspector Aneudy Castillo, let officers think he was his brother and made sure these businesses avoided police action.