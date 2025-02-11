Brickbat: Keys to the Kingdom
Citing sources close to the discussion, The Washington Post reports that the United Kingdom's Labour government is demanding that Apple give it access to all iCloud data uploaded by anyone, anywhere in the world. It made this demand under a 2016 law requiring technology companies to assist the government in compiling evidence in criminal and other cases. Under that same law, it is illegal for companies to reveal even that the government is trying to compel them to cooperate.