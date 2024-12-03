Brickbat: Shoot Everyone Just To Be Sure

The family of a man shot and killed by Las Vegas police officer Alexander Bookman want him fired and charged in the shooting. Brandon Durham called 911 saying someone had broken into his house. Bookman, the responding officer, arrived to find Durham struggling with another man over a knife. Body camera footage showed Bookman shout at the men to drop the knife, then fire one round. Both men fell to the floor. Bookman then walked over and fired five more shots as he stood over them. He is on paid leave while the department investigates the shooting.