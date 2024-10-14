Reason: In the sex work policy book, there's this quote in the introduction: "The sex workers rights movement is first and foremost a workers movement. Lawmakers and police create our working conditions, so they are the bosses we turn to to negotiate for our labor and our safe work conditions." Could you elaborate a little bit on that sentiment and what that means to you?

Burns: When I first started working here, I worked in houses with women who taught me how to be safe and taught me not to charge any less than the going rate and were there if I had a problem with a guy—which I never did. I was so safe, even though I was being trafficked to work there, that later, when I started working independently as an adult after I was done with dancing, it was kind of scary to me to be like, "Wow, we're really all on our own."

So I really quickly made friends who lived in the cities that I would go to to work. And when I would go to those cities I would stay with them, and I would email all of my customers and be like, "Hey, I'm staying with so-and-so, we should do a double, if you haven't met her." She would email all of her customers and be like, "Hey, Tara's coming to town and she's staying with me. If you haven't met her yet, we should do a double." So I really never met any client that wasn't referred to me by a close friend, and I was always safe working at my friend's homes. And also I wouldn't have to leave my dogs home!

When they made the bad trafficking law in Alaska in 2012 that made it a big deal felony to have a place of prostitution, I had to stop getting referrals and giving referrals and working with my friends. And that meant that sometimes, in order to pay for hotel rooms, I would have to see clients that I wouldn't otherwise have chosen to see. And I was really isolated in my work.

So just kind of on the personal level, I've always been able to see how the laws are affecting my ability to be safe.

But also, Alaska and Rhode Island both have such rich histories. In Alaska, in Fairbanks, where I grew up, the regulation of prostitution was established originally by an Episcopalian bishop who had been all over the west. He established—it was called The Line, in Fairbanks, where there was rent control by the city, and there was a police officer there, and all of the women had their little places right next to each other in case there were any issues. And it was very safe. Everybody said it was the safest line in the west. And then there was federal pressure to shut that down as Alaska became a state and as the military came up here. And when they first shut down The Line, there was a huge rise in customers being robbed. There was a huge rise in pimping. There was a huge rise in STDs. And then all of that culminated in a sex worker being brutally murdered. And the founding fathers of Fairbanks actually came together and were like, "No, we have to protect our sex workers," and they reopened The Line. So just looking back through Alaska history—and Rhode Island history, both—you can very clearly see how laws affect our safety.

So as workers—who, of course, we want to negotiate for our labor and for safe work conditions—the people that we can negotiate with are the lawmakers.

Reason: And just for people who maybe don't understand, you mentioned how you had to change a lot of your work conditions when the sex trafficking law passed. Can you explain a little bit why that made a difference?

Burns: The sex trafficking law made it a felony to have a place of prostitution. So if I went to my friend's house and engaged in prostitution there, she could be charged with a serious felony. It made it a felony to induce travel for prostitution. If my friend said, "Hey, our mutual good client is coming to town this weekend, you should come down and stay with me," that would have been a Class B felony, punishable by 10 years in prison. And also obtaining a customer for a prostitute or obtaining a prostitute for a customer were also, I believe, class B felonies. Every time that we sent out those emails being like, "Hey, we're working together," that could be a 10-year minimum sentence.

So I actually stopped staying with friends when I would go to Anchorage. And most of them were like, "But they're not after people like us." I was like, "Well, maybe not, but I don't want to be the reason that you do 20 or 30 years in jail." And then, sadly, one or two of the people who I warned about that—and they told me like, "Oh no, the cops aren't going after people like us, they're going after the bad guys"—ended up being arrested.