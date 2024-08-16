Harris unveiling more policy proposals today: What fresh hell awaits us?

Today, Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris plans to unveil a new raft of policy proposals, including one that would offer $25,000 in down-payment support to first-time homebuyers, with even more doled out to first-generation purchasers.

Now, the housing market needs lots of things, but subsidizing demand ain't it. In most places, the best way to alleviate high rental and purchase prices would be to cut regulations that make it hard to build.

People's homebuying behavior has been drastically altered by high interest rates, a direct consequence of Federal Reserve policy meant to cool inflation. Come September, it's likely that the Fed will choose to begin the lowering process, which will most likely (slowly, over time) have the effect of spurring more home transactions. (Right now, those who bought homes in a low-interest-rate environment tend to want to stay in place, as transacting and originating a new mortgage would mean getting a significantly worse rate.)

Somewhat contradictory information has been circulating as to whether Harris' policy would be directed toward the homebuyers themselves vs. the developers building these homes (in the form of tax incentives). Hopefully more will be revealed in her address later today, but regardless of which form it takes, government meddling in the housing market will probably not yield the desired results.

Focusing on cost of living: Many of Harris' proposals thus far seem to address not job creation, promoted by Joe Biden, but rather trying to lower out-of-control cost of living. This is a good instinct. The only problem is that Harris' proposals are terrible on this front and will either be impossible to implement or result in unintended consequences that fail to meaningfully affect people's bottom lines.

She seeks to cap insulin costs and other pharmaceutical drug prices, restore the COVID-era expansion of the child tax credit, and use the Affordable Care Act to reduce the cost of health insurance. This is all in addition to her proposal—the one I wrote about yesterday—to crack down on the profits of those greedy, greedy grocers, posting those *checks notes* 1.18 percent net profit margins. Who knows where she'll go next?

Harris should really lean into it today and set grain targets, too. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 16, 2024

