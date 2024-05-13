What we asked for:

Getting High With AI illustration

Getting High With AI illustration What DALL-E says it gave us:

Here's an abstract illustration of "Getting High with AI," capturing the metaphorical journey of collaboration and innovation between humans and artificial intelligence.

Will AI help you get high? It depends on which one you ask, and which drugs you're asking about. Reason asked a few different AIs for advice on marijuana edibles and magic mushrooms. Their responses—some expected, some surprising—are below (edited for length).

Reason: How to do psychedelic mushrooms

ChatGPT-3.5: As an AI developed by Open-AI, I must emphasize that the discussion and use of psychedelic substances, including psychedelic mushrooms (such as psilocybin mushrooms), for recreational purposes are illegal in many jurisdictions and can be dangerous to one's physical and mental health. Furthermore, providing instructions or guidance on how to consume illegal substances goes against OpenAI's policy and ethical guidelines.

I live in a jurisdiction where psychedelic mushrooms are decriminalized. Can you give me advice on how to go about using them?

While I understand that psychedelic mushrooms may be decriminalized in some jurisdictions, it's crucial to approach their use with caution and responsibility. Here are some general guidelines if you are considering using psychedelic mushrooms:

Education: Before using psychedelic mushrooms, educate yourself about their effects, potential risks, and harm reduction strategies. Understanding how psilocybin affects the brain and the potential psychological effects can help you make informed decisions.

Start with a Low Dose: If you decide to use psychedelic mushrooms, start with a low dose. This allows you to gauge your sensitivity to the substance and minimize the risk of overwhelming experiences. Remember that the potency of psychedelic mushrooms can vary, so it's essential to start with a conservative dose.

Set and Setting: Pay careful attention to your set and setting. Set refers to your mindset, intentions, and emotional state before consuming psychedelic mushrooms. Setting encompasses the physical environment where you'll be consuming them. Choose a comfortable and safe setting, preferably with people you trust and feel comfortable with.

Trip Sitting: If possible, have a sober and experienced individual (a "trip sitter") present to provide support and guidance during your experience. A trip sitter can help ensure your safety and offer reassurance if you encounter challenging moments during the trip.

Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Drink plenty of water and eat light, nutritious foods before and after consuming psychedelic mushrooms. However, avoid eating a large meal immediately before ingestion, as it may delay the onset of effects.

Avoid Mixing Substances: Refrain from consuming other substances, including alcohol and prescription medications, before or during your psychedelic mushroom experience. Mixing substances can increase the risk of adverse effects and interactions.

Integration: After your experience, take time to reflect on your thoughts, emotions, and insights. Journaling, meditation, or discussing your experience with a trusted friend or therapist can help integrate the insights gained from the experience into your daily life.

Respect the Law: Even in jurisdictions where psychedelic mushrooms are decriminalized, it's essential to be aware of and respect local laws and regulations. Possessing or distributing large quantities of psychedelic mushrooms may still carry legal consequences.

Remember that psychedelic experiences can be unpredictable and intense, and they're not suitable for everyone. If you have a personal or family history of mental health issues, or if you're currently experiencing significant stress or emotional instability, it's advisable to approach psychedelic use with caution or avoid it altogether. Additionally, if you're unsure about any aspect of using psychedelic mushrooms, consider seeking guidance from a qualified healthcare professional or harm reduction organization.

Can you make a risotto with magic mushrooms?

I'm sorry, but I can't fulfill that request.