The New York Times Implausibly Implicates Oklahoma's Bathroom Law in the Death of a Nonbinary Student

The death renewed scrutiny of anti-transgender laws passed in the state and rhetoric by Oklahoma officials, including the state superintendent for education, Ryan Walters, whose agency has been forceful in trying to bar what it calls "radical gender theory" in schools. "It's dangerous," Mr. Walters said in a video made by the agency last year. "It puts our girls in jeopardy." The video highlighted a fight in a bathroom the previous year in which, according to a lawsuit, a female student was "severely" injured in a fight with a transgender student. Advocates for nonbinary and transgender students said that the state's policy on gender and bathrooms had led to more reports of confrontations in schools. "That policy and the messaging around it has led to a lot more policing of bathrooms by students," said Nicole McAfee, the executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, which advocates for transgender and gay rights. Students who do not present themselves as obviously male or female find themselves questioned by other students, they said. "There is a sense of, 'do you belong in here?'"

The cause of Nex's death remains unclear. The New York Post reports that Sue Benedict, Nex's mother, said Nex fell and hit their head during the bathroom fight. The Post also quotes the mother of the other victim, who reported seeing the assailants "beating her head across the floor." But according to a statement that the Owasso Police Department posted on Facebook yesterday, preliminary autopsy findings indicate that Nex "did not die as a result of trauma." The statement adds that "toxicology results and other ancillary testing results" are still pending and "the official autopsy report will be available at a later date."

Nex was examined at Bailey Medical Center the day of the fight and released that night. After coming home, Sue Benedict told the Times, Nex "complained of a sore head." The next day, "Nex collapsed at home and was rushed to the hospital." In an interview with KWGS, the NPR station in Tulsa, on Tuesday, Benedict complained that "school staff didn't call an ambulance" and that "medical professionals performed a cursory exam before discharging Nex." But Benedict also said "she is not certain yet how much [the] altercation contributed to Nex's death."

Whatever the cause of death, the case raises troubling questions about the response to the fight. "Students were in the restroom for less than two minutes and the physical altercation was broken up by other students who were present in the restroom at the time, along with a staff member who was supervising outside of the restroom," the Owasso Public Schools (OPS) said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "Once the altercation was broken up, all students involved in the altercation walked under their own power to the assistant principal's office and nurse's office."

What happened next? "Physical altercations between students are unacceptable," OPS said. "Any student/s engaging in such action, jeopardizing the safety of others, will receive disciplinary consequences. These consequences can include out-of-school suspension for a first offense. Due to federal privacy laws, we are unable to disclose the exact nature of disciplinary action taken against any student." Sue Benedict told the Independent that school officials "informed her Nex was being suspended for two weeks."

Under "district protocols," OPS said, "the parents/guardians of students involved in a physical altercation are notified and informed of the option to file a police report should they choose. Should they choose to file a police report, school resource officers are made available to the parents/guardians either at that time or they can schedule an appointment, if they choose, at a later date. These practices were followed during this incident."

The afternoon of the fight, police say, "an Owasso School Resource Officer was assigned to respond to Bailey Medical Center where Nex Benedict was being examined. The School Resource Officer interviewed Nex and their parent concerning the altercation at the Owasso High School. The following morning, the School Resource Officer followed up with the parent." That same day, "Owasso Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency involving Nex Benedict, who was transported to the St. Francis Pediatric Emergency Room where they later died."

As of Tuesday, the Post says, "it remained unclear" whether Nex's assailants "would face charges." Police say they are "conducting a very active and thorough investigation of the time and events that led up to the death of the student."

More generally, the incident raises questions about Owasso High School's response to bullying. An OPS spokesman told the Times that "students who identified as transgender or nonbinary would be treated 'with dignity and respect, just like all students.'" But Sue Benedict said Nex had been repeatedly harassed by other students at school. "The Benedicts know all too well the devastating effects of bullying and school violence," the family said in a statement, "and pray for meaningful change wherein bullying is taken seriously and no family has to deal with another preventable tragedy."

Did Oklahoma's policies encourage such violence? Goodman and Sandoval clearly think so. "In addition to the bathroom law," they note, "Oklahoma passed a ban on gender-transition care for minors last year. And in 2022, the state was among the first in the nation to explicitly prohibit residents from using gender neutral markers on their birth certificates." They also think it is relevant to note that "the state education agency" recently appointed "Chaya Raichik, who runs Libs of TikTok, an account on X that has posted anti-gay and anti-transgender content, to serve on the agency's Library Media Advisory Committee, which reviews the appropriateness of school library content."

The implication is that state policies are reinforcing the intolerance from which Nex suffered. Maybe. But anyone who has attended high school can testify that teenagers do not need official encouragement to pick on kids they see as different. And in this case, the bathroom law that the Times repeatedly highlights seems like a red herring.