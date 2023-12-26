Brickbat: Getting Fried

New York lawmakers have introduced a bill that could require some Chick-fil-A restaurants to open on Sundays. The fast food chain famously is not open on Sunday. The bill would require any restaurants located in rest areas on state highways to be open seven days a week. While the law would apply to all such restaurants, backers are open about the fact it is aimed at Chick-fil-A. The bill would not apply to restaurants operating under current contracts with the state but would apply to any future contracts.