Brickbat: Don't Carry On
Canada's ruling Liberal-NDP coalition has introduced a bill in Parliament that would ban firms in federally regulated industries, such as banking and telecommunications, from bringing in replacement workers during a strike. The bill would require the firm and the union to negotiate which services can continue ahead of a strike. If they can't reach an agreement, the Canadian Industrial Relations Board would make that decision. The bill does not apply to federal public service workers.