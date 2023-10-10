Social Media

Brickbat: Fining Free Speech, Eh

A smartphone screen depicting social media apps YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Telegram, Twitter (now X), Instagram, Whatsapp, Skype, Reddit, etc. | Bigtunaonline | Dreamstime.com
(Bigtunaonline | Dreamstime.com)

All online services that offer audio and video with at least $10 million ($7.35 million U.S.) in revenue in Canada must register with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission by November 28. The requirement applies to streaming services, social media, adult websites, online news, and podcasters. Those services could also become subject to rules mandating a certain amount of Canadian content. Only video games and audio books are exempt from the requirement to register.