Review: A Lesson on Political Ambition From Dungeons & Dragons Movie

One reviewer referred to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as a "third-tier Lord of the Rings ripoff." That's not wrong, exactly, but appropriately humble warmed-over J.R.R. Tolkien is still good.

Cocky bard Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and barbarian-with-a-heart-of-gold Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez) lead a crew of goofy improvisers against a cronyist and corrupt Lord of Neverwinter (Hugh Grant).

The grand finale finds our heroes locked in a gladiatorial combat that serves a dual function: It provides bread and circuses for the ordinary townsfolk, and it's a way for Grant's character to separate the kingdom's elites from their treasure after reassuring them it was safe in a government vault.

In the end, the movie is more like The Princess Bride, with the same lessons: Never trust anyone with political ambitions, follow your heart, and have fun.