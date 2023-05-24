Brickbat: Watch Out, She's Got a Knife

Clare Nowland, 95, is in a New South Wales, Australia, hospital after Tasered by a senior constable. Nowland, who has dementia, is a nursing home resident. The constable had been called to that nursing home because Nowland had a knife. "At the time she was Tasered she was approaching police. It is fair to say at a slow pace. She had a walking frame. But she had a knife. I can't take it any further as to what was going through anyone's mind when he used the Taser," said Peter Cotter, NSW Police Force Assistant Commissioner.