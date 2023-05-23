Brickbat: But I Read It On the Internet

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D–Calif.) clearly thought she had a "gotcha" moment during a hearing of the the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Sanchez asked FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen if his Twitter account was @MarcusA97050645. "That is absolutely not my account, ma'am," Allen said. But Sanchez pressed on, asking about a tweet claiming former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi staged the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. When Allen tried once again to tell her that wasn't his account, Sanchez berated him for interrupting her. She finally seemed to acknowledge the account did not belong to Allen but still insisted on asking if he agreed with the tweet. He said he did not.