It's a Bird! It's a Plane! Is It the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade?

A week after an alleged Chinese spy balloon first crossed into Alaska, an American F-22 used a Sidewinder missile to destroy the craft off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on February 4. Just days later, a second floating object was shot down over the Yukon. On February 15, the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade announced that the second UFO was actually a harmless hobbyist pico balloon they sent up to circumnavigate the Earth.