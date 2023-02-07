Brickbat: Finger-Licking Good

Vera Liddell, former director of food services at Harvey School District 152 in Illinois, has been charged with financial crimes and theft. The Cook County State's Attorney's office said Liddell embezzled some $1.5 million in chicken wings from the school system. Liddell placed orders for the food from July 2020 to February 2022 through the school's food vendor. And she picked it up in a school van. But the orders weren't authorized. The district doesn't even serve wings. The theft was discovered through a routine audit. Authorities said they still aren't sure what she did with the wings.