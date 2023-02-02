Brickbat: Cut the Cord

The Indian government has declared a BBC documentary on deadly 2002 riots in the state of Gujarat to be propaganda and used emergency powers to ban it from YouTube, Twitter and other social media. Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University gathered for a screening of the documentary but someone cut the power. Current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat back in 2002, and many Muslims accused him of condoning violence against them. The riots left more than 1,000 dead.