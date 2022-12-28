Brickbat: See You Later

Old Saybrook, Conn., Police Department Officer Josh Zarbo has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with computer crime. Zarbo ran the license plate of a woman he met at Walmart, where he was working security, and soon after that started following her on Instagram. Zarbo claims he ran her license plate because she seemed suspicious. But shortly before seeking that information, he texted a friend, "Bro I am gaming right now." That's apparently slang for trying to pick up women.