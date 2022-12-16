Brickbat: Baby, You Can't Drive Your Car

Anticipating possible electricity shortages this winter, the Swiss Federal Council has drafted a set or ordinances to limit the use of electricity. One of the proposals would ban most uses of electric vehicles, confining them only to necessary travel, such as to buy groceries or to go to the doctor. That rule would come into effect at stage three of an electricity emergency, as would limits on retail store hours and a mandate that thermostats in most private or public rooms be set below 65 degrees Fahrenheit.