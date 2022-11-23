Brickbat: Adding Insult to Injury

While attorney Matt Tucker was in a hospital bed recovering from a stroke, Clayton Country, Ga., Judge Shana Rooks Malone was attacking him on national TV, saying she was going to hold him in contempt for missing court. Tucker is representing a woman in a murder case. He had a stroke two days before jury selection was supposed to begin. Tucker claims his office emailed the judge to let her know. His client told the judge in court about Tucker's medical emergency, and Tucker said he doesn't understand why Malone didn't believe her.