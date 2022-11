A Nigerian court has sentenced Mubarak Isa Muhammed and Muhammed Bula to 20 lashes each, fined them $25 each, and ordered them to clean the court building for 30 days after they pleaded guilty to mocking a government official. The duo made a TikTok video making fun of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state of Kano, for alleged corruption and sleeping on the job.