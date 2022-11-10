Brickbat: Old Acquaintances

Lovejoy, Georgia, Police Chief Michael Gaddis said he was disturbed by video of a traffic stop conducted by one of his officers, who wasn't named by media. The video shows the officer pounding on the window of the car and repeatedly shouting, "Driver's license now. Driver's license." The officer threatened to break the window unless the driver produced her license more quickly. The driver, who wasn't named by the media, said she had previously filed a complaint against the officer and believes that is why he was so aggressive. Gaddis said the officer has been suspended while the incident is under investigation. The driver was charged with running a stop sign, obstruction of an officer, and failure to obey a person directing traffic.