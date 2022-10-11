Brickbat: Rapping His Knuckles

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training (CPOST) found that former Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy Matthew Honas "used excessive force multiple times" on an autistic 12-year-old boy detained for trying to run away from foster care. Honas hogtied the boy. After placing the boy in his patrol car, Honas began pressing pressure points on the boy's jaw, which CPOST said "appeared to be of a punitive nature." He then used a Taser on the boy, who was still handcuffed and shackled. The CPOST report said the boy was not a threat to anyone. CPOST gave Honas a reprimand but declined to revoke his license. While Honas was fired from the sheriff's office, he remains eligible to work in law enforcement.