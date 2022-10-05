Brickbat: Standards of Care

Richard Alexander Turner, an athletic trainer at Los Angeles high schools, has been charged with 18 counts of rape, among other charges. Local prosecutors said he assaulted at least 10 girls dating back to 2017. His alleged victims were all students receiving treatment from him for sports injuries. Turner was working at Birmingham Community Charter High School when he was arrested. He previously worked at Van Nuys High School, which some of the alleged victims attended. A student attending that school filed a police complaint in 2017, but prosecutors didn't file charges due to a lack of evidence, they said. District officials were aware of the allegations.