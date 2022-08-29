Brickbat: Bad Doggy

A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed Olivia Sligh against the Conroe, Texas, police department after she was bitten for roughly 62 seconds by a police dog. Body camera video shows the dog ignoring commands by his handler to release her. The judge said it was reasonable for the officers to have the dog attack her "because Sligh refused to comply with orders and physically resisted arrest." Sligh's boyfriend had called 911 for help, saying she was suicidal after her medicine for bipolar disorder was changed.