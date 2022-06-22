Brickbat: You Hockey Puck

The Japanese legislature has increased the penalty for insulting someone online. Those found guilty of violating the law face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,200). Previously, those found guilty of insulting someone online faced up to 30 days in prison or a fine of up to 10,000 yen ($75). The change comes two years after the suicide of professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who was the subject of abuse online after she got into a conflict with another contestant on a reality show.