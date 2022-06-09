Brickbat: That Was Just the Alcohol Talking

New York City school teacher Shannon Hall has been charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child after police said he sexted one of his students at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School and groped another. Police said he texted one 14-year-old repeatedly, saying he wanted to kiss her and have sex with her. He also repeatedly apologized when she confronted him, saying he was drunk at the time. Police said that when they were investigating those texts they found he had also touched the breasts of another student.