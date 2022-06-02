Georgetown Ends Investigation of Ilya Shapiro for Bad Tweet, Will Not Fire Him

Georgetown University has concluded its investigation into libertarian legal scholar Ilya Shapiro, who was hired to run the university's Center for the Constitution but placed on leave shortly before beginning the job. At issue was Shapiro's poorly-worded tweet about President Joe Biden's choice of Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

The administration has decided that since the tweet was sent before Shapiro formally joined the university, he was "not properly subject to discipline" for it. As such, Shapiro can return to work and begin his job.

"At the same time," Law Dean William Treanor wrote in a statement, "Mr. Shapiro's tweets had a significant negative impact on the Georgetown Law community, including current and prospective students, alumni, staff, and faculty, and they recommended that I put in place actions to address the negative impact that the tweets had on the law school community."

The tweet in question was this:

Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog & v smart. Even has identify politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn't fit into the latest intersectionality hierarchy so we'll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors? Because Biden said he's only consider[ing] black women for SCOTUS, his nominee will always have an asterisk attached. Fitting that the Court takes up affirmative action next term.