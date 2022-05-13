Brickbat: You Didn't Learn That Here
The Louisiana state Senate Education Committee has approved a bill barring students from accessing pornography or sexually explicit material on public university WiFi or internet services. State Sen. Beth Mizell, R–Franklinton, the author of the bill, said an investigation that found Louisiana State University mishandled numerous complaints of sexual misconduct "illustrated the need" to block students from accessing sexually explicit material on campus. The bill must still be approved by both chambers of the legislature.