Brickbat: What Have We Here?

Lee County, Florida, Sheriff's Deputy Niko Irizarry has been charged with felony official misconduct after the sheriff's office said he conspired with two other men to plant drugs on a fourth individual. The two men planted drugs in the victim's car, then alerted Irizarry where the victim was driving so that the deputy could stop the car. The sheriff's office said that Irizarry did this as a favor to a friend, but the friend also offered to provide sex and a trip to France for his help.