An Oklahoma jury has found former Wilson police officers Brandon Dingman and Joshua Taylor guilty of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Jared Lakey died after the two shocked him a total of 53 times with their Tasers. The two said Lakey, who was suspected of disorderly conduct, refused to comply with their commands. Bodycam footage showed that Lakey did not act aggressively towards the two.