Brickbat: Plant and Seize

Former Pulaski County, Kentucky, constable Michael "Wally" Wallace has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison after being convicted of planting drugs on suspects. The FBI began investigating Wallace in 2018 believing he was planting evidence on suspects so he could make arrests and seize property from them. Kentucky constables are elected officials who aren't paid a salary, but their office can keep a share of money or other goods seized during investigations. Wallace had also been planning a run for sheriff in 2018.