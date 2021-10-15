Movies

Review: Dune and The Velvet Underground

Back to the future, out of the past

|

rev-1-DU-10412rv4_High_Res_JPEG
Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune (Chia Bella James)

Dune

Say what you will about David Lynch's 1984 version of Dune—many people have said many unkind things about it over the years, because it's a mess—but the movie has some indelible components. The bladder-headed Guild Navigator in his interstellar traveling tank. The floating lunatic Baron Harkkonen. The incomparable Brad Dourif with his classic litany of giddy gibberish ("It is by the juice of Sappho that thoughts acquire speed, the lips acquire stains, the stains become a warning"). And let us not forget Sting, in his wing-embossed codpiece.

Lynch didn't have final cut on Dune, his third feature film, and so was at the mercy of his producers, who demanded a manageable two-hour movie to keep theatre owners happy. This forced the director to jam the whole of Frank Herbert's weighty 1965 novel into a runtime too cramped to accommodate it. It was an experience Lynch has cursed ever since.

Now director Denis Villeneuve, whose last film, Blade Runner 2049, was also an '80s exhumation, has taken his own run at Dune. Villeneuve has only been given a bit more time for his picture than Lynch was (this film runs just over two and a half hours)—but then his new Dune only covers the first part of Herbert's book. The second part, which contains much of the story's action, will require a second movie, the making of which will presumably be contingent upon the ability of this one—which is long and dark and slow—to find an audience.

Maybe it will. Because the picture is gorgeous to look at, filled with moody grey interiors, imposing brutalist architecture, and endless reaches of wind-sculpted desert. The story, more clearly presented this time, remains the same. It's set 10,000 years in the future, in part on the ocean planet Caladan, home of the noble Atreides family; in part on the ugly industrial planet Giedi Prime, stronghold of the unspeakable Harkkonens; and principally on Arrakis, the parched planet known as Dune, which is the source of the coveted spice called melange. The spice enables space travel and psychic abilities, among other things, and on Arrakis it is ferociously guarded by giant sandworms, and by a native tribe called the Fremen, who resent their long oppression by off-world colonizers and now are fighting back.

Presiding over this universe is an emperor, unseen here, who is setting the Atreides clan up for a fall. He has tasked them with responsibility for all spice-mining on Arrakis, which is currently being supervised by the brutal Baron Harkkonen. As played by the late Kenneth McMillan, the Baron was the most grossly entertaining character in Lynch's film; here, portrayed by an unrecognizable Stellan Skarsgård, rising up from a vat of black mud to begin his daily round of despicable activities, he is a darker, less amusing presence.

The Baron's goal is to crush the hated Atreides family: Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac); his concubine Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson)—who's also a member of the witchy Bene Gesserit order of black-robed female schemers; and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Like Kyle MacLachlan, who played Paul in the earlier Dune, Chalamet isn't given a lot to do in the movie's early innings, being mainly called upon to keep his hair tousled and endure a bit of excruciating pain. And since Isaac is heavily burdened with the weight of familial nobility, charisma duties fall to Ferguson (a veteran of the ongoing Mission Impossible franchise), who gives a subtly commanding performance as a woman of fearless devotion to her family and her spiritual order.

Dune's cast of characters is as crowded as ever, although a little less confusingly this time. Weighing in on the Atreides side are Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Doing their dastardly best for the Harkkonens are Dave Bautista and David Dastmalchian (occupying the role of wily stooge Piter de Vries in a more subdued fashion than Brad Dourif once did). And tiptoeing through Paul's dreams is the Fremen beauty Chani (Zendaya), who's due to get a little more screen time in the next movie, if it gets made.

The film benefits greatly from Hans Zimmer's score—a jolting, hammer-of-the-gods electronic assault that's sometimes more interesting than what's happening onscreen. But while you'd expect contemporary computer-animation technology to have improved on the effects in Lynch's film, that's not quite the case. There's one great shot of Chalamet and Brolin running through the desert with a titanic sandworm rising up behind them, but generally the worms seem quite similar to their predecessors of 30-some years ago. And the huge, clunky techno dueling armor worn by MacLachlan and company back then—one of the most ungainly creations in big-budget FX history—has been improved only slightly by Villeneuve's fizzling update, which makes it seem as if the duelers are blowing a fuse. Like so much else in the movie, not a cause for great excitement.

(Dune will open theatrically and on HBO Max on October 22.)

The Velvet Underground

One of several unusual things about the Velvet Underground, who recorded four albums' worth of incomparable music from 1966 to 1970, is that they've never sounded dated. There's no annoying phasing on their records, no phony neo-Beatles string-quartets. In its two classic lineups, the band consisted of a couple of guys with guitars; a self-taught drummer who was partial to mallets and tom-toms; and, in the beginning, a German actress and fashion model named Nico. The music they left behind must have sounded great at the time, you'd think, because it still does. But very few people cared.

Writer-director Todd Haynes (Velvet Goldmine) is clearly a passionate Velvets fan, and he has managed to put together a documentary about the group, which couldn't have been easy given that they left behind so little live footage. Haynes has finessed this challenge by broadening the scope of his film to take in the downtown arts scene of Manhattan in the early 1960s—the place from which the band emerged and roping in such witnesses as John Waters, Jackson Browne (Nico's onetime guitarist), Jonathan Richman, noted scenemaker Danny Fields, and avant-garde eminence La Monte Young, all of whom have interesting or at least piquant things to say.

The story is by now well-known. In a metropolis rich in experimentation in music, writing, and cinema at the time, droll singer-songwriter Lou Reed came together with college pal/guitarist Sterling Morrison, sister-of-a-friend/drummer Maureen Tucker, and classically trained Welsh expatriate John Cale, who played piano, bass, and a very edgy viola. They hit it off, and since Reed had some songs—some great songs, like "Femme Fatale," "Venus in Furs," "All Tomorrow's Parties"—the group went into a studio and had their mentor, Andy Warhol, cough up the $1500 required to record them. Warhol also contributed an additional vocalist, the emphatically blonde-and-beautiful Nico.

Neither that first album nor its followups (including the brilliant Loaded) did much business. But the magic of the Velvets' music is vividly suggested here in live clips—not always of the band itself but of its environment: downtown clubs like the Dom, and Warhol's Factory, and a clip of Nico's small part in Fellini's La Dolce Vita, a token of the art-film frenzy of that moment. All those things are gone, and, to the detriment of Haynes's documentary, so are Nico, Morrison, and Reed. But the music they once made with the Velvet Underground won't likely to be fading away any time soon.

(The Velvet Underground is now in theatres and playing on Apple TV+.)

NEXT: Facebook's Blacklists Are Another Way To Constrain Competition

Kurt Loder is a New York writer who also hosts the SiriusXM interview show True Stories.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Chumby

    Why reboot Dune again? Producing something completely new would have more spice.

    1. Ken Shultz

      It’s never been done well, and it has a built-in audience for having been read by . . . I’m sure it’s the best selling science fiction novel of all time. Personally, I doubt it can be done well in two movies. If someone were to make a new Game of Thrones franchise for the streaming age, Dune would have been a great starting point. It’s too big and sprawling to be done in a movie or two.

      You probably need at least eight episodes to get through the first book. That sounds like a lot when the action happens late in the book, but these series seem to peter our out once the world building and character development is over. So concentrate on that. Oh, and I still say that if we ever replace, “In God We Trust” on the currency, it should read, “Fear Is The Mind-Killer”.

      Meanwhile, Foundation is playing on Apple+, and I expect it’s probably done well. I just can’t bring myself to watch it for a couple of reasons. For one, its central message is fundamentally offensive to my libertarian sensibilities. It’s basically about the triumph of elitism over the inevitable insanity of free people finding their own way. And in addition to that, Apple wants my phone number in order to open an account!

      I’ll give Tim Cook my phone number when he gives me his.

      1. Chumby

        Dune on the big or small screen is like socialism – someone will get it right next time.

        1. Ken Shultz

          They won’t get it right when they’re giving the director two hours to take a nine hour test. Giving them four hours to take a nine hour test probably isn’t the answer either.

          You can make an entertaining movie in a situation like that, but you inevitably end up cutting out the stuff that people loved about he original work. See the absence of Tom Bombadil in Lord of the Rings as an example.

          It becomes fan fiction. Game of Thrones had eight seasons. They screwed up a lot of things, but the reason they screwed up wasn’t because they didn’t have enough time. There may have been adaptation aspects that were necessary because of time constraints, but those challenges could have been dealt with better. And the reason they were able to get so much right was because they had plenty of time.

          Foundation is like that. You could come up with some kind of fan fiction tribute to Foundation in a two hour movie or a four hour movie, but because it’s an open ended series, they have time.

          1. Overt

            “See the absence of Tom Bombadil in Lord of the Rings as an example.”

            There are people who loved Tom Bombadil? That one fucker is the reason it took me 20 years to ever read the first book. I would fall into a coma every time I got to that scene.

            1. Ken Shultz

              Tom Bombadil is a great character! For some people, he’s the best part of the book. He’s also an enigma. He may be like Adam before the fall. He’s so oblivious to power itself, they’re afraid that if they give him the ring, he won’t comprehend its importance. He may be an avatar of God himself. It isn’t just his personality. It’s the way he fits (or doesn’t fit) into the world. The fall of created beings seems to have something to do with the desire for power, and the unfallen are oblivious to it. Frodo could have become like Gollum but he becomes like Bombadil in the end. In the movies, they had Wormtongue murder Saruman in Isengard. The scouring of the Shire never happens, and we don’t get to see how Frodo has changed–when he refuses to take revenge against Saruman. His transformation into something like Bombadil is completely, but its driven by the effects of the ring–and realizing that the desire to have power over others itself is evil. In Jackson’s series, the story has largely been drained of its meaning, and part of that has to do with the absence of Tom freaking Bombadil!

              1. Overt

                “His transformation into something like Bombadil is completely, but its driven by the effects of the ring–and realizing that the desire to have power over others itself is evil.”

                While I get that this particular payoff doesn’t happen at the end of the book, the theme still remains intact throughout the series, IMHO. Consistently, we see peoples’ desire to eschew power of others as a boon, while any attempt to use power- even for noble reasons- is a path towards ruin. Is it done more shallowly in the Movies, of course, but that’s movies for you.

                1. Mittie Yanez

                  Seriously I don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, I work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…HUY And i get surly a check of $12600 what’s awesome is I m working from home so I get more time with my kids.

                  Try it, you won’t regret it……..VISIT HERE

                2. I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily.HUj simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing.

                  Try now……………… VISIT HERE

              2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

                I have never watched the LotR series. I first heard it was going to be as faithful as could be; then the first trailer showed a kissing scene (Aragorn, I think). Anybody who has read the book knows how devoid it was of any material for kissing scenes, and I figured if they were going to change it that much, I didn’t care to see what else they would enhance or skip. To leave out Tom Bombadil or the scouring of the Shire, well shit. Glad I have never seen the series.

                1. GroundTruth

                  Unless I missed it, didn’t the movie insert a rather nasty scene between Frodo and Sam that never occurred in the book? (The movies are so tedious and devoid of depth that I have never made it through even an entire episode at one sitting, let alone the whole cycle. The scenery is fine, and the score acceptable, but too much is given to battles, and too little to introspection.)

                  1. Maureen L. Gowin

                    These are 2 pay checks $78367 and $87367. that i received in last 2 months. I am very happy that i can make thousands in my part time and now i am enjoying my life.ghj Everybody can do this and earn lots of dollars from home in very short time period. Your Success is one step away Click Below Webpage…..

                    Just visit this website now…… READ MORE

          2. Chumby

            They won’t get it right. And that is ok. If you like the books, cherish them.
            There is no mystery. Folks know how it ends. That wasn’t the case with Star Wars 4-6. One reason why 1-3 was not as celebrated was because we knew where it ended. Other arguments can be made but a perfect production would have still been reheated leftovers.
            GoT tv pulled ahead of the books in the timeline so it became more than just the visual version of what fans already knew (and sex scenes/nudity for the suburban middle class puritans).
            Would Star Trek have been as popular if one had the cliff’s notes version beforehand?
            LotR broke this mold in that we already knew. And there were the animated Hobbit, RotK, and the pseudo live action efforts. But not a failed feature length movie and miniseries. That was also produced exceptionally well. Will say that The Hobbit was disappointing eye candy though they were smart enough to break it up.

            1. The Last American Hero

              BS on Star Wars. I know how Hamlet ends, and it doesn’t spoil anything when the production is well executed.

              1. Chumby

                When Hamlet gets released in the theaters and makes $500M I’ll agree.
                https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamlet_(1996_film)

                1. The Encogitationer

                  You know what the reviewer said the problem with Hamlet was? Too many cliches.

                  1. Luara

                    She has been over weight but last month she started to take these ll new supplements and she has lost 40 pounds so far.

                    Take a look at the site here………. http://www.FitApp1.com

      2. Overt

        The problem with Dune is that it is a Greek Tragedy, not a modern hero’s journey. This was the mindfuck of the 2nd and 3rd books: Paul is the baddie. At least, in the same way that Heracles, Oedipus Rex or Agamemnon were the baddies: They may do noble or heroic things, but eventually their own humanity is what dooms them, and brings calamity upon their house (or city, or universe).

        A couple friends and I- big Dune fans- were talking about this. The Greeks figured this stuff out 2200 years ago. They didn’t have messiahs. Almost every one of the heroic figures in their myths has flaws that ultimately undermine their heroism. Meanwhile, the Christian Hero archetype- the Christ figure- overcomes his flaws and through that inevitably lives happily ever after.

        The two worldviews are quite interesting- the Greeks’ “Love the heroism, pity the man” is almost completely repudiated by the Christian/Western “Forgive his past, love the saved man”.

        Anyway, there was a line in the first Dune (2022) trailer, where Paul says that his family is descended from ancient Greek nobility. (If I recall correctly, this is actually revealed in Children of Dune through one of Alia’s inner spirits.) I think this is a clue that the writer and director GET IT ™.

        1. Ken Shultz

          Yeah, Dune isn’t really even science fiction in the sense that it’s not about how technology influences humanity. Technology is practically wiped out before the first book starts, and the ultimate solution to humanity’s problems is to bring technological development to a standstill. It’s like a screed against technology set in the future, but it’s not about how technology will ruin us in the future. It seems to be about how abandoning technology will save us and make us what we should be, and we can’t get there from here with technology.

          And, yeah, Paul doesn’t have the balls to do what needs to be done because he’s too humane to be a hero.

          P.S. Some of the things they Greeks did seem so familiar, but the Greeks had some ideas that aren’t like ours at all. From faulty memory, I remember reading a story in Latin class about Cleobis and Biton. AIR, their mother was a provincial priestess of Hera, the goddess of motherhood, among other things. She was old and half blind, and she wanted to visit Hera’s temple up on the mountain before she died. However, they couldn’t afford the oxen to drag her cart up the mountain with all the necessary gifts, etc.

          Her sons, Cleobis and Biton, said they’d found the oxen, but as she was approaching the temple, after going up the mountain, she realized that they had hitched themselves to her cart as oxen and had excruciatingly dragged her up the mountain themselves. They’d never said a word or complained the whole way up the mountain. When she gets to the temple, Hera herself appears to the priestess and offers to give her anything she wants for being such a faithful servant.

          The priestess says she doesn’t want anything for herself, but she asks Hera to give Cleobis and Biton whatever the greatest gift is that Hera can give them–for being such loyal and loving sons and heroically dragging her up the mountain. Hera snaps her fingers, and both Cleobis and Biton instantly drop dead. Turns out, life is miserable in the gods’ eyes, and the greatest gift the gods can give a couple of heroes is an immediate and painless death.

          1. Overt

            I don’t think Herbert rejects technology so much as sees two technological paths: The main theme of ALL Dune Books (certain fan fiction will never, ever be mentioned) is Technology of Man over Technology of the Material.

            10,000 Years in the future, technological advancement isn’t achieved via inventing new stuff, but perfecting the self. I agree that Dune is less science fiction and more fantasy. But the “technology” is still there as the primary enabler of the plot. Think about it- Paul’s ascendance to the Messiah was via a quasi-scientific breeding program by a cult of woman scholars who have been studying and innovating on the human body for thousands of years. Consider, the Bene Geserit are building new weapons (women) with newly discovered (genetic) materials and painstakingly researched techniques (bindhu training). It is technology, just one that is totally foreign to our materialistic norms.

            The greatest character of the book series is Duncan Idaho. He is the metaphor for humanity. At the beginning of the books, he is a man who has trained to be a loyal servant of kings. But by the end of Chapterhouse, he is quasi god-like, perhaps even eclipsing the abilities of Leto II with his ability to introspect and draw from all of his previous selves. This is all technology, just a strange and bizarre one compared to what we have normally seen in SciFi.

      3. mad.casual

        Meanwhile, Foundation is playing on Apple+, and I expect it’s probably done well. I just can’t bring myself to watch it for a couple of reasons. For one, its central message is fundamentally offensive to my libertarian sensibilities. It’s basically about the triumph of elitism over the inevitable insanity of free people finding their own way. And in addition to that, Apple wants my phone number in order to open an account!

        I’ll give Tim Cook my phone number when he gives me his.

        I disagree with the ‘triumph of elitism over the inevitable insanity of free people’ assessment, the central premise of the books is how The Foundation is to know when The Plan has utterly collapsed or if they can even know if it’s completed. IMO, it’s a bit better than Dune in this regard, where a God-King set humanity on the Golden Path through violent Jihad.

        However, I agree to steering clear as I absolutely wouldn’t expect Apple+ to grasp the headiness and not just turn it into your vision. The reputation can’t justify any price except free.

        1. Overt

          “God-King set humanity on the Golden Path through violent Jihad.”

          This did not happen.

          The Golden Path was not the Jihad, but Leto’s long reign of oppression which, when he was defeated, would cause a mass diaspora of humanity (The Scattering). His was the rejection of Top Men- he purposefully became such a bad Top Man, that Humans would forever reject centralized rule- a lesson they would remember in their bones.

      4. Marshal

        It’s basically about the triumph of elitism over the inevitable insanity of free people finding their own way.

        I’d say it slightly differently. The belief we can predict the future with near exactness is what supports the instinctive preference for central planning. In fact Paul Krugman has cited Hari Seldon as an inspiration.

        I read the Foundation series in tenth grade and knew it was bunk then. It takes a certain type of mind seeking the safety of omniscience to believe such nonsense. It’s hard to believe anyone could take it seriously, but the fact that our “leaders” do explains why they suck so bad.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

          It’s pure bunk in the mathematical idea. But I liked each chapter’s set up to where the Foundation had been squeezed into having only one possible decision, even if the set up itself would have been impossible. The one where the general beats up the Foundation so well that the Emperor gets jealous and worried for where the general will go next, and executes him, really struck home as being historically accurate. Seems like a good description of the Roman Empire; once they ran out of easy places to conquer, there was only one place for ambitious generals to go, and that was being Emperor.

          I also am a sucker for Asimov’s writing in general, mostly.

      5. Ragnarredbeard

        Here, use the phone number I give to cashiers

        362-4360

        Just add an area code to the front.

      6. docduracoat

        Foundation is very well done.

        The Mandalorian is everything Star Wars should have been.

        We are living in the golden age of science fiction

    2. HelenAman

      I got $97450 up to now this year working on the online and I’m a full time student. I’AM profited. It’s really gvd simple to know and I’m in order that cheerful that I got some answers regarding it. Here what I do…. Visit Here

    3. CE

      Because people love gritty reboots.
      And any movie set in the desert will be gritty. Literally.

  2. It’s set 10,000 years in the future,

    No, its set 10,000 years into *their* calendar – but an indeterminate number of years into the future.

    Everything I’ve seen in the trailers (“you want to get me court-martialed?” “They devestated our lands!”) suggests this movie – like Blade Runner 2049 – will be full of great visuals and set design and not be very good.

    1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)

      You are probably right.

  3. rreally

    It might be necessary for Dune reviewers to also disclose their opinion of Blade Runner 2049. That movie was a slog – doing that in a first-half Dune could be a disaster, it’ll scare away too many normies and then the second half won’t get made.

    1. Chumby

      Thought BR 2049 was ok. Probably in part due to the original being amazing and getting more time in that “universe.”
      But Deckard was a replicant.

      1. The Last American Hero

        No, he wasn’t. Unless he came from 2459 and got in a time machine.

        1. Chumby

          Gaff knew his dreams. The unicorn origami. Roy saving him at the end and uttering, “Kindred.”

  4. Azathoth!!

    It DOES look pretty.

    Because it looks like Lynch’s DUNE. With a touch of the miniseries sprinkled in.

    I am very afraid that the only thing we’ll get from this movie is beautiful disgust as our moronic media paints wokeness over this great story too.

  5. BYODB

    Well, I have HBO Max so I guess I’ll watch Dune. Even though it seems improbable it will get a second film, but who knows. And as hilariously bad as Lynch’s version was, I’ll never get tired of watching Captain Picard and Agent Cooper go on an adventure together.

    That being said, I’d rather just listen to the Velvet Underground. Always was a big fan of Nico’s vocals, even though I can definitely see that not everyone is going to appreciate her monotone.

  6. Luara

    She has been over weight but last month she started to take these ll new supplements and she has lost 40 pounds so far.

    Take a look at the site here………. http://www.FitApp1.com

  7. Very good write-up. I certainly love this website. Thanks! barclaysus.com activate

  8. Utkonos

    Dune as homophobia. Discuss

Please to post comments