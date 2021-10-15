Internet

Facebook's Blacklists Are Another Way To Constrain Competition

Upstart competitors can’t hope to match the resources required to compile a list of banned individuals and organizations.

A list of people and groups you can't friend or follow on Facebook fell into the hands of The Intercept this week, and it sparked immediate debate. Pundits parsed the racial and political balance of the alleged terrorists, militants, and criminals forbidden from the social media platform for evidence of bias. Facebook pushed back, emphasizing the complexity of the task. That getting such a list right is essentially impossible has largely been overlooked, as has another important point: If this massive undertaking is what's expected of social media companies, it's an effective barrier to upstart outfits hoping to compete with established giants.

"To ward off accusations that it helps terrorists spread propaganda, Facebook has for many years barred users from speaking freely about people and groups it says promote violence," The Intercept's Sam Biddle notes of the social media platform's efforts to keep online interactions within what its staff consider acceptable boundaries. "Facebook's DIO [Dangerous Individuals and Organizations] policy has become an unaccountable system that disproportionately punishes certain communities, critics say. It is built atop a blacklist of over 4,000 people and groups, including politicians, writers, charities, hospitals, hundreds of music acts, and long-dead historical figures."

Characteristic of the response to the leaked list was a Daily Beast story pointing out that "Its 'Terrorism' category, which makes up more than half the list, disproportionately names Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Muslim groups and individuals." The piece added that "Predominantly Black and Latino names are 'violent criminal enterprises,' according to the list."

Brian Fishman, Facebook's head of policy for counterterrorism and dangerous organizations, immediately pushed back.

"Defining & identifying Dangerous Orgs globally is extremely difficult," Fishman tweeted. "There are no hard & fast definitions agreed upon by everyone. Take terrorism. Government lists reflect their political outlook and policy goals. And even government agencies define the problem differently."

The debate is all very popcorn-worthy, with no likely winners in sight. Assessing individuals and organizations as too dangerous to allow on Facebook is inherently subjective when there are no universally accepted definitions of "terrorism" or "hate speech," and when some bad actors have too much clout to ban, while others who believe themselves to be wrongfully included have too little leverage to effectively protest. Does anybody really think that the same standards are applied to government officials as to isolated individuals?

Inevitably, then, a list of 4,000 people and organizations considered beyond the pale by a giant social media platform is going to miss a lot of nasty types who might rate inclusion in a world of 7.8 billion people. At the same time, though, it's bound to incorporate some perfectly innocent people because of mistaken identity, questionable judgment calls, or bias. The U.S. government's no-fly list was found to be riddled with errors; there's no particular reason to think that Facebook did a perfect job with a blacklist that was secret until this week.

Of course, the consequences of being barred from Facebook are much lower than those of being included on a no-fly list that keeps you off commercial airline flights. Also, the social media company is a private entity that is free to ban people for reasons good, bad, or indifferent. The whole debate, and the effort behind it, is something of a high-intensity, low-impact battle.

But there is another way in which a very public debate over the merits of Facebook's list of banned individuals and organizations has important implications: It helps to establish expectations for social media companies. Keep in mind that critics are debating who is included and excluded from the list with Facebook's manager for counterterrorism and dangerous organizations. That means the company is large enough to have an internal bureaucracy to address terrorism and to produce a list (however imperfectly) of thousands of people and groups from around the world who are forbidden to use its services. What size does a company have to be to even consider taking on that task?

On a similar note, like other large companies in the past, Facebook has recently found a new affection for increased regulation, such as repeal or modification of Section 230 legal protections for online platforms from liability for user-generated content.

"Section 230 was vital to Facebook's creation, and its growth," Jeff Kosseff, a cybersecurity law professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, told Reason earlier this week. "But now that it's a trillion-dollar company, Section 230 is perhaps a bit less important to Facebook, but it is far more important to smaller sites. Facebook can handle defending a bunch of defamation cases on the merits much more than a site like Yelp or Glassdoor."

That's why supposed "whistleblower" Frances Haugen's demands that Facebook engage in more content moderation and be subject to increased government oversight play to the tech giant's strengths. Large firms and small businesses compete on a level playing field when it comes to free speech. But regulatory compliance and content moderation give the advantage to established companies with lawyers and resources to spare. If Facebook hasn't paid Haugen a bonus for her congressional testimony, Mark Zuckerberg should at least send her a nice card for the holidays.

Setting an expectation that a social media company should have its own counterterrorism program isn't a regulatory barrier, but it is another hurdle for potential competitors. Future garage-based entrepreneurs may launch new and popular online services to challenge today's tech giants, but they're going to have a harder time compiling naughty lists of allegedly bad actors from around the world who won't be allowed as users. They might never get their efforts off the ground if that becomes a requirement for entry into the market.

The higher the bar is set in terms of regulations and public expectations for what is considered acceptable conduct by private enterprise, the harder it is for entrepreneurs to challenge established players in any industry. Facebook doesn't really have to care what critics think of its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations list. The company benefits so long as people come to believe that a social media platform should have to make the massive effort to compile such a document.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Vulgar Madman

    The problem is future competitors will be at a disadvantage because they don’t have facebooks awesome censorship abilities? WTF?

    1. perlhaqr

      I believe the point (although I am possibly being excessively generous) was that if Congress were to mandate that sites do such a thing, Facebook’s current size would place it at a competitive advantage against smaller companies who would not have the resources to comply. Like all of the financial regulations that are less of a burden for companies that can amortize the costs across thousands of employees but fall heavily upon one with only ten.

      1. Mittie Yanez

    2. JesseAz

      One of the excuses used in the mass deplatforming of Parler was they did not have the moderation capabilities of Facebook.

        1. JWatts

          “Another user tweeted, “Pretty much all of my leftist friends joined Parler to screw with MAGA folks, and every last one of them was banned in less than 24 hours because conservatives truly love free speech.””

          LOL, so a bunch of people tried to troll and got banned for it. Wow, I’m shocked, shocked I say.

          1. Mother's Lament

            I don’t get it. Parler’s deal to be let back on the internet is that it would censor thought just like Twitter and Facebook.
            But here’s Sqrlsy and friends complaining that they’re doing exactly what they wanted.

          2. Reason (right here) actually treasures free speech and individual freedom. They don’t ban trolls. Parler (as a representative case of conservatives) clearly does NOT treasure free speech and individual freedom. Case closed!

        2. Mother's Lament

          Deplatforming Parler was the most “libertarian” idea Sqrlsy has ever endorsed.
          Oberführer Sqrlsy is all for government-coerced bookburning and censorship.

    It’s cool, we’ll just make it an open source initiative so that everyone can add to (but not delete from) the list of everyone who is not allowed to use social media. Then we just have congress mandate its use, and the problem will quickly sort itself out.

    1. Jefferson's Ghost

      “It’s cool, we’ll just make it an open source initiative so that everyone can add to (but not delete from) the list of everyone who is not allowed to use social media.”

      Not a bad idea, actually. Before you know it, FB would be down to three or four users, and then none. Of course, if the same “rules” applied to Reason commenters, it could actually result in a negative number. 🙂

      1. perlhaqr

        See? It would completely sort out the possibility of there being terrorists on social media… 😀

        1. Jefferson's Ghost

          Yep!

  3. TJJ2000

    That’s not YOUR Facebook; That’s [WE] mobs Facebook.

    Then there’s Gab, Telegram, StreetLoc, NextDoor, MeWe and Parler.

    Facebook is digging their own grave by constantly heeding to the Nazi-Crowd in Congress. So long as free-enterprise sets the rules instead of Democratic-Nazism and fraud-ed elections the people will run them out of business eventually.

    1. TJJ2000

      Oh; and stop the Crony Socialism too.

      1. Mother's Lament

        That can’t be true, because “Muh private company”.

        1. TJJ2000

          The real criminals are Democratic Politicians using their point of authority to dictate Facebook (i.e. de-platform the sitting president and most of it’s support group)…

          Why those lawmakers are still in a USA government is beyond me. Oh yeah; that’s right – It’s not really the USA anymore; it’s been taken over by Nazism that couldn’t care less about the Constitution.

          Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

          The Nazi-Regime likes to pretend using ‘other’ UN-Constitutional laws that threaten/coerce a business into abridging their freedom of the press isn’t actually a new law just founded on illegal Nazi-Law.

  4. Responding to the existence of the list, Director of Policy, Counter Terrorism and Dangerous Organizations at Facebook, Brian Fishman opened his voice. According to him, Facebook does have rules that prohibit terrorists, hate groups, or criminal organizations from using their platform.

    1. ThomasD

      Sounds a lot like the guy Dominion had as head of “security.”

  5. Longtobefree

    “Also, the social media company is a private entity that is free to ban people for reasons good, bad, or indifferent.”

    What a fantasy article. One of the most beautiful strawmen ever erected. It MIGHT be that in the future, MAYBE, another company COULD want to discriminate, and that POSSIBLY might be expensive. So facebook is a monopoly.

    1. TJJ2000

      And just look at the point-to where that *entitlement* to other’s property has gotten us to.

      Today that granted Gun-Power has ’empowered’ LGBT to force cake-baking, ’empowered’ feminists to get undeserved jobs, ’empowered’ Immigrants to Social Welfare and started a whole new Nazi-Style government of [WE] identity mobs fighting over the use of that Gov-Gun-Power…

      In a lot of aspects that Democrat Written 1964 Civil Rights Act has been far more of a curse than a blessing. It really had no legitimate reason to go past the Civil Rights Act of 1866 written by Republicans. If the Black community of the MLK days was so Oppressed by the White community why didn’t they create their own service sector? What was stopping them? Or was it more to the point of getting service against the service providers own will?

      Granted Public utilities should have the 1964 Civil Rights Act upheld but they went too far to encapsulate Private Property as well.

  6. Chumby

    When do we start using the term whitelist?

    1. American Mongrel

      We do and both names are controversial. Ive been forced to switch to safelist and blocklist.

  7. Salted Nuts

    What the fuck is wrong with TooSilly?

    The free market pressure for better censorship sounds like something on China TV, not a professed Libertarian rag.

    Dear sweet zombie Jesus that hurt my head.

    1. JesseAz

      Just the long slow March of praise for the modern red guard and fascism.

    2. ThomasD

      “What the fuck is wrong with TooSilly?”

      Nothing, at least to the proggs in charge of this shitshow.

  8. Uomo Del Ghiaccio

    Frances Haugen is not an actual whistleblower as was discovered after her demands that Facebook increase their biased censorship.

    Their needs to be a market response to the near monopolies that the crony capitalist private/state partnerships have devised. We have developed market that is closer to economic fascism than capitalism.

    1. ThomasD

      Haugen is an info op being run by a Democratic Party PR firm.

      Which is common knowledge.

      Anyone calling her a whistleblower is revealing himself to be either so ignorant as to be unworthy of serious consideration or a shill who is in on the act. At this point there is no in between.

      So, which are you TooSilly?

      1. CE

        Yup. We are shocked that Facebook is so underhanded. Progs are adamant that Facebook isn’t censoring hard enough.

    2. Longtobefree

      Now that they are out in the open, we have one, maybe two more elections to put them back in the box by ballots instead of bullets.

  9. Mother's Lament

    Upstart competitors can’t hope to match the resources required to compile a list of banned individuals and organizations

    This should not be the main takeaway here, Tuccille. Especially at a libertarian mag.

    If Taliban Ali want’s to gush about his love for the Taliban, unless he’s calling for chopped heads himself, it shouldn’t be an issue.

  10. rreally

    It’s hard to imagine any economic consequences for failing to censor individuals on a list you don’t have.

    Maybe what happened with Parler? If you get enough coked up Trumpkins in one place AWS might dump your hosting services? But that’s a potential antitrust issue of its own, not really an economic consequence stemming from a failure to censor.

    Anyway, “thanks” for the incredibly weird take Reason, perhaps the lamest attempt to deflect in the history of digital media.

    1. ThomasD

      “that’s a potential antitrust issue of its own”

      The hidden assumption within TooSilly’s “argument” is that there will be no antitrust action against these protected actors, but that anyone else who is unable to serve the interests of the ruling class will no doubt face swift regulatory action.

      Reason writers being nothing more that shills for kinder gentler statism.

      1. rreally

        There probably won’t be antitrust action there. Amazon doesn’t have a competing network (to my knowledge) that provides the predicate for an antitrust case against them for dumping Parler.

        The antitrust liability would be for a competitor like Facebook or someone else leaning on Amazon to do it – but we don’t know.

        It’s not antitrust liability if a company just hates you.

  11. Bubba Jones

    “Its ‘Terrorism’ category, which makes up more than half the list, disproportionately names Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Muslim groups and individuals.”

    Disproportionate? Compared to what? It’s only disproportionate if it’s inconsistent with underlying reality.

    1. CE

      Disproportionate compared to the distribution of terrorists in Hollywood movies?

    2. Longtobefree

  12. CE

    At some point you think all of their customers (or at least half) would just leave. Why keep taking the abuse?

    I’ve never been on Facebook and never missed it.

    1. Chumby

      Exactly. How many folks will utter these words while on their deathbed, “I wish I had spent more of my time on Facebook.”

      1. Longtobefree

  13. Upstart competitors can’t hope to match the resources required to compile a list of banned individuals and organizations.

    They don’t have to – they just have to do what the government tells them to do.

  14. Hank Ferrous

    ‘Facebook has for many years barred users from speaking freely about people and groups it says promote violence,’ oddly, Biddle endorses the same against those who hold views which he does not approve.

